CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,379 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 51.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 36,468 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS opened at $164.03 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $182.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

