CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 45.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $106.64 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.35.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

