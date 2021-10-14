CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 2,100 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 35.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,930 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 99,525 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,605 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,896,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 185,800 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

In other news, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,114.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $66.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.85. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.38.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.71%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.