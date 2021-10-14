Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Receives $46.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSII shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.63. The company had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average is $37.86.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

