CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases for the global markets, with a focus on China. The Company’s products present antiangiogenic solutions to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and macular degeneration. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as EntreMed, Inc., is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.19. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.69% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 781.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 38,373 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1,211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,112,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,027,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

