Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.95.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT opened at $188.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $149.63 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.