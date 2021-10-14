Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 289.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUN traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.79. 161,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,928. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.30. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.79 million. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was up 3597.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.35) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

