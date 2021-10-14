Celo Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $96.69 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Celo has a total market cap of $2.00 billion and $96.69 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.12 or 0.00010618 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00071308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00122972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00078472 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,854.38 or 1.00341890 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,721.23 or 0.06454054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,913,145 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

