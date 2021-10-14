Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price boosted by Tudor Pickering to C$17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.63.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

TSE:CVE opened at C$14.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 318.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.75. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.28.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$10.58 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.