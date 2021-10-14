Centaur Trading 7.6% Lower This Week (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Centaur has a total market cap of $4.68 million and approximately $476,159.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centaur alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00046305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.40 or 0.00240557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00095492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,233,125,000 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

