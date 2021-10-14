Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.50

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $43.24, with a volume of 26211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Central Securities by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 43.2% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 6.9% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 27,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

About Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

