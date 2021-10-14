CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Short Interest Up 388.6% in September

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 388.6% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CFVI opened at $9.73 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

