CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

CF Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CF Industries to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF stock opened at $60.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.01. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CF Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,314,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of CF Industries worth $67,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.46.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.