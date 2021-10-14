ChatCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $74,427.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $74,427.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 45.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,718.23 or 0.99968705 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00058883 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00050820 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001266 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $310.91 or 0.00538506 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004795 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

