Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.62% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $99,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 21.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after acquiring an additional 49,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $120.96 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.54.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

