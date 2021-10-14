Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,175 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 221.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.46. 89,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,155,695. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.81.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

