Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 7,670 Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPLX shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Mplx stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $30.43. 8,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,105. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $31.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 112.70%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.