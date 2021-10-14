Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,404 SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,881. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.60. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

