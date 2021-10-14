China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,900 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the September 15th total of 819,900 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLEU. UBS Group AG grew its stake in China Liberal Education by 7,080.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 31,719 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Get China Liberal Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLEU opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94. China Liberal Education has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $9.82.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for China Liberal Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Liberal Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.