China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Up 145.7% in September

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 525,900 shares, an increase of 145.7% from the September 15th total of 214,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 478.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CRGGF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84. China Resources Gas Group has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $7.53.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut China Resources Gas Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. It operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

