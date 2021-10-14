Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 13.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHT opened at $39.68 on Thursday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.66.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $1.551 dividend. This is a boost from Chunghwa Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.42. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

