CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Nutrien (TSE:NTR)

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$99.00 price target on the stock.

NTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$78.14.

Shares of NTR opened at C$87.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of C$49.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$89.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.06 billion and a PE ratio of 41.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$79.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$75.41.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.59 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.30 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 6.9099992 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.45%.

In other news, Senior Officer Raef Sully sold 10,000 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.50, for a total value of C$825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,983,877.50. Also, Senior Officer Brent Donald Poohkay sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.54, for a total value of C$626,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,465,040.98.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

