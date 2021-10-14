Cim Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 97.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 97.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $14.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $653.92. 32,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,600. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $681.10. The stock has a market cap of $129.54 billion, a PE ratio of 773.82, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $628.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $559.63.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NOW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $653.97.

In other news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,861 shares of company stock worth $18,888,544. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

