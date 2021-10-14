Cim Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cim Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,047.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 327.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 15,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $225.41. 1,051,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,779,690. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $151.39 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.