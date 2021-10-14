Cim Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 57.8% in the second quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 600.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 48,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after buying an additional 41,808 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.6% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,147,907 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.07 and its 200 day moving average is $159.17. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.38.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.