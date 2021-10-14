Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Holdings Raised by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 68.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,565,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 93,507 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $116.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.78. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.83%.

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

