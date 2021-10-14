Citigroup Inc. Acquires 13,115 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 97.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 158,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

UBA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of UBA opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $790.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 77.31%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.