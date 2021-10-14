Citigroup Inc. Acquires 38,800 Shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) by 9,700.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Fusion Fuel Green worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTOO. Mak Capital One LLC increased its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 16.2% during the first quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 749,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 104,548 shares during the period. Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,288,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 10,149.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 210,094 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 25.0% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 256.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 102,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTOO opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77. Fusion Fuel Green PLC has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

