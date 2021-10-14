Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,074 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Foundation by 690.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Foundation by 25.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Foundation by 218.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Foundation during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in First Foundation during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

FFWM stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.44. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FFWM shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other First Foundation news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $102,679.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,580.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,396 shares of company stock worth $1,357,590. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

