Citigroup Inc. Buys 3,218 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,065 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of REX American Resources worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 2.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 37.9% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 68,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

REX stock opened at $85.12 on Thursday. REX American Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $68.07 and a 52-week high of $116.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.13.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The energy company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.37. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $195.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.00 million. Analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

