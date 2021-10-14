Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 116.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 47,854 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of WisdomTree Investments worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.79 million, a P/E ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.58 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WETF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.82.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WETF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.