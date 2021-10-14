Citigroup Inc. Has $537,000 Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 346.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,779 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 10.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 18.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 5.7% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $802.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average is $20.62. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $63.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

