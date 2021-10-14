Citigroup Inc. Has $537,000 Stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 346.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,779 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $113,973,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $9,823,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 637.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 266,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 230,088 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 77.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 283,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 123,937 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,840,000 after purchasing an additional 70,973 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $802.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.31.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $63.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

