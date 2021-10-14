Citigroup Inc. Purchases 22,503 Shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,503 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of GreenPower Motor worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $1,187,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $582,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares during the period. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GP. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on GreenPower Motor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

GP opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $306.49 million, a P/E ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 7.37. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average of $16.64.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 70.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GreenPower Motor Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

