Citigroup Inc. Purchases 5,832 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 297.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,741,000 after purchasing an additional 117,392 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,456,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,140,000 after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 35.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 860,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 226,421 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.7% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 480,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 21.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 400,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,666,000 after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Shares of MGPI opened at $66.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.45. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $76.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.87.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $174.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.80 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $35,954.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,092 shares in the company, valued at $199,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $215,774.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,002.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,798 shares of company stock valued at $908,324. 36.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.