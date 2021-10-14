Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 136.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

EDV stock opened at $136.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.69 and a 200-day moving average of $134.78. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $165.00.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.