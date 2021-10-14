Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 297.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 946.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGPI opened at $66.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.45. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $76.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.87.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $174.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $35,954.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $254,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,798 shares of company stock valued at $908,324 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

