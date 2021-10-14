Citigroup Inc. Sells 9,385 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 47.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,385 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth $71,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 142,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 15.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,509,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,679,000 after acquiring an additional 456,654 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,613.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $50.01 on Thursday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCHN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Further Reading: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN).

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.