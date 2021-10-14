Citigroup Inc. Takes Position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stem during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stem during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Stem during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Stem during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Stem during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STEM opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.95. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STEM. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

