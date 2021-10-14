Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,851,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,360,000 after buying an additional 30,333 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 3.6% in the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,615,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,245,000 after buying an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 77.8% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after buying an additional 465,081 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 8.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 611,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,867,000 after buying an additional 47,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 473,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,346,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock worth $626,995 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upland Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Shares of UPLD opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37. Upland Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.46, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

