Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Lance Torgerson Sells 5,858 Shares

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $129,520.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,420 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $119,240.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,202 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $111,634.92.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,125 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $109,572.50.

On Monday, October 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,748 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $105,263.16.

On Friday, October 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 4,962 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $111,595.38.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,690 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $130,244.10.

On Monday, September 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,542 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $131,234.56.

On Friday, September 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,323 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $124,504.97.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 5,605 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $126,897.20.

On Monday, September 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,494 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $118,670.40.

Civeo stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28. Civeo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.55 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Civeo by 812.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Civeo by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Civeo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Civeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Civeo by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

