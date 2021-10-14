Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on YOU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Secure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Clear Secure by 181.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YOU stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.49. 8,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,856. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.22. Clear Secure has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $55.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

