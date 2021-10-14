Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,397,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.49% of Viavi Solutions worth $60,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,782,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,387,000 after acquiring an additional 188,960 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.37 and a beta of 0.73. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $18.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.38 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $40,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 12,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $201,571.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,274 shares of company stock worth $483,437. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

