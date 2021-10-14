Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $56.38 Million Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 298,572 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $56,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $303.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 120.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.39 and its 200 day moving average is $263.37. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total value of $773,816.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $5,735,446 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.58.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

