Clearbridge Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,765,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,931,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.26% of Endeavor Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth approximately $329,816,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,411,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth approximately $23,092,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth approximately $19,922,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth approximately $18,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

EDR opened at 24.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 25.99. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of 22.02 and a 12-month high of 33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The business had revenue of 1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.14 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EDR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.38.

Endeavor Group Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

