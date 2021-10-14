Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 15,705 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,705 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $46,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $173,209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after buying an additional 1,348,544 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 2,011,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $177,409,000 after buying an additional 1,085,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $89,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

Shares of MU opened at $66.38 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.30 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.81 and its 200-day moving average is $79.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

