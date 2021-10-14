Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,558 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 507,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $65,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,050,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 56.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 99,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,893,000 after purchasing an additional 35,985 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 240.7% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $17,736,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 13,006.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 116,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $113.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

