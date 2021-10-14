Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 2,890 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390,220 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $52,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $50,000.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $540,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,633 shares of company stock worth $1,305,920 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $32.55. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.65.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

