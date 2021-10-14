ClinTex CTi Price Up 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for $0.0667 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $7.63 million and $634,399.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded up 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ClinTex CTi alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00047296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.08 or 0.00238777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00096308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

About ClinTex CTi

CTI is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClinTex CTi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ClinTex CTi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClinTex CTi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.