Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $141.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $125.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cloudflare’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

NET has been the topic of several other reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.97.

NYSE:NET opened at $159.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $159.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.61. The stock has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of -354.28 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $5,418,704.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $5,945,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 730,745 shares of company stock worth $89,143,106. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after buying an additional 13,043 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $64,481,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

